Police arrest 6 kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest six kite sellers on recovery of over 400 kites and six kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that Naseerabad police arrested two kite sellers namely Adil with 160 kite, a string roll and Tariq for possessing 150 kites and a string roll.

Race Course police in their operation arrested an accused, Muhammad Hassan with 70 kites while Bani police rounded up Irfan and recovered 50 kites and a string roll.

Sadiqabad and Waris Khan police netted two accused namely Ashfaq for possessing 15 kites with a string roll and Shahab for carrying 10 kites and a string roll.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.