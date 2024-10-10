Police Arrest 6 Lawbreakers With Over 5 Kg Charras
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 6 accused besides recovering over 5 kg charras and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Taxila, Jatli, Civil Lines, Warais Khan, and Saddar police rounded up Akhlaq, Mazhar, Irshad, Qayyum, Riasat, and Shoukat and recovered a total of over 5 kg charras and other items from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.
