Police Arrest 6 On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022

Police arrest 6 on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six accused on the violation of marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks and sound system from their possessions, police spokesman said.

Those arrested were identified as Shafiq, Raheel, Amjad, Junaid, Adeel and Ayub. R.

A Bazaar Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani's appreciated the performance of police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks is an illegal act and endangering the lives and property of citizens will not be allowed at all, CPO said that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.

