Police Arrest 6 Outlaws In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested six outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapon in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain, ASI Shah Rukh carried out successful operations against criminal elements and drug dealers and arrested wanted criminals in cases of theft, attempted murder and fraud cases.
The police arrested the accused Muhammad Imran, son of Ahmed Khan resident of Jandola, Muhammad Muzamal son of Muhammad Saeed resident of Kachi Paind Khan, Muhammad Kamran, son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Muriyali and Fazal son of Imam Shah resident of Muriali.
Meanwhile, 430 grams of heroin, 470 grams of ice and one 30-bore pistol with ammunition were recovered from the possession of drug dealer Kaleemullah, son of Ghulam Yasin, resident of Muriali.
Similarly, Police team arrested Sher Zaman, son of Wahid Bakhsh resident of Mohallah Jogianwala and 110 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
