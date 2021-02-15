Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Police have conducted special crackdown on notorious criminals and arrested six pro-claimed offenders from different areas of the city here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have conducted special crackdown on notorious criminals and arrested six pro-claimed offenders from different areas of the city here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Murree police have arrested two pro-claimed offenders wanted in murder case in 2020, namely Murtab Ali and Wajahat Ali, who had killed a woman, Sajida Bibi in a land dispute in Khajjat area of Murree.

Similarly, Ganjmandi police conducted a raid and arrested Faheem who was involved in cheque dishonor case and wanted by police since 2020. Banni Police have arrested Sajid Ali who was involved in theft cases and wanted by police since 2019.

Saddar Barooni police arrested Junaid Abid, on charges of threatening a citizen of dire consequences. Kallar Syedan Police arrested Naveed Abid, involved in heinous crime.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.