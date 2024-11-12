Police arrest 6 robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Shahkot police on Tuesday arrested a six-member gang of dacoits.

According to the police spokesman, the police recovered Rs 250,0000, four motorbikes and illegal weapons from their possessions.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.

