Police Arrest 6 Robbers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Shahkot police on Tuesday arrested a six-member gang of dacoits.
According to the police spokesman, the police recovered Rs 250,0000, four motorbikes and illegal weapons from their possessions.
The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.
APP/hkh/378
Recent Stories
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President for more vibrant role of legal fraternity to make struggle for IIOJK's freedom complet ..5 minutes ago
-
British Mayor visits AIOU5 minutes ago
-
Residents frustrated with rise in organized child begging, call for stronger action25 minutes ago
-
Railways refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay45 minutes ago
-
Smog to persist in major cities as weather conditions worsen in Nov, Dec: NDMA54 minutes ago
-
One-day free Diabetes camp to be organized on Nov 141 hour ago
-
Alarming smog crisis demands immediate action: Dawar Hameed1 hour ago
-
Interior minister meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali observed2 hours ago
-
Islooites demand action against illegal LPG, petrol sales2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi assures Commissioner Afghan Commissionerate to resolve problems2 hours ago
-
Man shot dead by his in-laws in Abbottabad2 hours ago