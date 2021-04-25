UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 6 Youths For One Wheeling, Chasing Cars In Hayatabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police arrest 6 youths for one wheeling, chasing cars in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of the Hayatabad Police Station Sunday arrested six youths for one wheeling and speedy car-chasing on the main Hayatabad roads.

SHO Hayatabad Muhammad Ali along with Police party arrested six young men involved in speedy car drifting and one wheeling on motorcycles. To protect the precious human lives, the Police have arrested the accused.

Talking to media men, SHO Muhammad Ali said that they have received complaint and taken immediate action by arresting all six youth identified as Hamza, Khan Alam, sons of Syed Alam, Saifullah son of Habib-ur-Rehman, Rahim Shah son of Wilayat, Shahid son of Mohammad Azam and Rahim son of Naveed.

A motorcycle and two motor cars have also been seized by the police. It should be noted that there was a danger of loss of precious human lives due to one wheeling and speedy car-chasing while cases have also been registered against the accused.

