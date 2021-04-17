Police arrest 60 members of banned outfit

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Police along with other law enforcement agencies during a crackdown rounded up more than 60 members of a banned outfit in the district, informed a police spokesman.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani said that police fully prepared to maintain peaceful environment in the district .

He said , no one would be allowed to create anarchy and challenge the writ of the state and added that all efforts are being made to ensure safety of the people.

He along with other police officers paid visits to various parts of the district to review security arrangements and deployment of the cops.