Police Arrest 606 Drug Dealers With 332 Kg Drugs, Over 3000 Liters Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police had arrested 606 drug dealers and recovered over 326 kg hashish, five kg heroin, 1480 grams Ice and more than 3000 liters alcohol, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police had accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and raids were being conducted to send them behind the bars as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

This year, more than 600 drug dealers were arrested and over 326 kg hashish, five kg heroin, 1480 grams Ice and more than 3000 liters of alcohol were recovered from their possession.

About 2400 suspects were arrested during the ongoing special campaign launched last year by Rawalpindi district police against the drug dealers.

About 45 tons hashish, more than 24 kg heroin and 1480 grams Ice were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

In the ongoing crackdown against drugs, 17 hot spots were also cleared, he informed.

The CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that crackdown against the drug peddlers would continue to end the drug menace.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the drug dealers, Khalid Hamdani added.

