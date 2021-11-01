UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 61 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest 61 accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 61 accused including 52 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district here on Monday.

Police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 52 proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes, a police spokesman said.

The police have also arrested nine other criminals and recovered one gun 12-bore, six pistols and 3.20 kg Hashish from their possession. The criminals has been arrested respectively by Rohilanwali, City Kot Addu, Sanawan, Daira Din Panah and Shehr Sultan police stations.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery Kot Addu Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

28 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

15 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

15 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

15 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

39 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.