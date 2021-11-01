Police arrest 61 accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 61 accused including 52 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district here on Monday.

Police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 52 proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes, a police spokesman said.

The police have also arrested nine other criminals and recovered one gun 12-bore, six pistols and 3.20 kg Hashish from their possession. The criminals has been arrested respectively by Rohilanwali, City Kot Addu, Sanawan, Daira Din Panah and Shehr Sultan police stations.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused.