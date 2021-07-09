UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 61 Bootleggers In Week

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 61 bootleggers in a special crackdown launched last week against the anti social elements.

The crackdown was launched on the special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

Police also recovered 2071 litre liquor and 1280 litre of imported wine from the possession of arrested drug dealers.

The DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for police officers over good performance.

During the current week performance evaluation, Station House Officer (SHO) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed grabbed first position, SHO Sadar second while SHO Sanawan police station took third position during the crackdown against the bootleggers.

More Stories From Pakistan

