Police Arrest 625 Members Of 256 Criminal Gangs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Rawalpindi district police while conducting raids across the district, managed to arrest 625 members of 256 criminal gangs this year.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the authorities concerned were directed to accelerate ongoing operations against criminals, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said on Sunday.

He informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against organized and active gangs. He said that solid steps were also taken for the prevention of dacoities and robberies and all available resources were being utilized to arrest the criminals.

The performance of SP CIA, Divisional SPs and SHOs is reviewed on daily basis, the CPO said adding, poor performance of the officers will not be tolerated.

He said that police officers were directed that the performance should further be improved to control crime rate in Rawalpindi. The campaign against drugs pushers should also be intensified, he directed.

He informed that this year, more than 1700 big drug dealers were arrested and 25 tons hashish, more than 30 kg heroin, more than 4 kg ice and more than 9000 liters alcohol were recovered from their possession.

The CPO said that Rawalpindi police were pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against violence, abuse and harassment of women and children.

Immediate action on crimes against women and children has been directed and added that the officers were instructed to ensure arrest of the accused.

Rawalpindi Police is committed to the safety and convenience of citizens, Syed Khalid Hamdani added.

