Police Arrest 6,484 Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Police arrest 6,484 drug peddlers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Police arrested 6,484 drug peddlers during the last 10 months.

Sharing the details here Friday, police spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said that the regional police had launched a special drive against drug peddling in September 2,023 and had registered 6,705 cases in addition to clearing 52 hot spots.

Police seized 3,026kg hashish, 1,270kg heroin, 12kg ice and 113,123 litre wine. At least 28 addicts were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

