Police Arrest 68 Kite Sellers, Flyers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police accelerating their ongoing operations against kite flyers and sellers arrested 68 and recovered hundreds of kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, conducted raids on Thursday night in different city areas and arrested 19 accused while 49 kite flyers and sellers were rounded up on Friday on recovery of hundreds of kites and kite flying string rolls.
He informed that Rawalpindi district police were also running an awareness campaign and making all-out efforts to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.
He said that monitoring was being done with announcements from high-rise buildings to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.
Announcements were also being made from mosques and door-to-door pamphlets were distributed to educate the citizens.
The spokesman informed that a crackdown was underway against kite flying and kite sellers and this year, so far more than 209 kite flyers and sellers have been arrested and nearly 42,000 kites and over 550 string rolls were recovered.
Monitoring was also underway against online kite sellers, he said adding, kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the
violators will be punished with a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 500,000.
