Police arrest 685 suspects in August

HANGU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 685 suspects, including 330 criminals involved in various crimes during search and strike operations carried out in the month of August.

According to police spokesman, arrested suspects include 27 absconders, 16 drug dealers and 129 drug addicts.

The weapons seized from suspects include 13 Kalashnikovs, 5 rifles , 15 guns, 75 pistols, one hand grenade, 78 chargers, 2325 cartridges of various bores and 7 kg explosive ammunition.

The police teams also seized 11,545 grams of cannabis from drug dealers.

On the special instructions of District Police Officer, (DPO) Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, under the supervision of circle SDPOs of all the five police stations, the police arrested a total of 330 people wanted murder , attempt to murder, kidnapping and other crimes.

The police with the help of mobile software for vehicle verification and criminal record verification checked documents of 3455 vehicles and verified criminal record of 2400 suspects .