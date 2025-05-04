Police arrest 696 outlaws in April last

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Sargodha police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 696 criminals including

368 proclaimed offenders and recovered valuables worth over Rs 45 million

during the month of April last.

According to a news release issued by DPO office, the police registered

277 cases against the people for possessing illegal weapons during the

same period. The police recovered 30 Kalashnikovs, 33 rifles, 41 guns

of 12-bore, 186 pistols of 30-bore, and 2,526 rounds from the outlaws.

The police also registered 170 cases against drug pushers and recovered

40.8 kg hashish, 1.1 kg heroin, 3.8 kg ice, 935 liters liquor, and 4,222 liters

alcohol during the same period.