Police arrest 7 accused in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police station apprehended seven accused of firing at a Rahmiya Centre couple of days back.

Chehlyak police also recovered weapons from the accused. The accused included Talha Akbar, Muhammad Sajjad, Gulzeb, Jahanzeb, Aurangzeb, Salman and Dilzeb.

Police registered first information report and started investigation.