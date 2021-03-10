Police Arrest 7 Accused In Multan
Local police station apprehended seven accused of firing at a Rahmiya Centre couple of days back
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police station apprehended seven accused of firing at a Rahmiya Centre couple of days back.
Chehlyak police also recovered weapons from the accused. The accused included Talha Akbar, Muhammad Sajjad, Gulzeb, Jahanzeb, Aurangzeb, Salman and Dilzeb.
Police registered first information report and started investigation.