Police Arrest 7 Accused, Recover Motor Cycles
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 02:10 AM
nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Crackdown on criminal elements continues across the District and 7 suspects were arrested, 5 stolen motorcycles and other valuables were recovered by district police.
On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, an effective crackdown against criminal elements is ongoing throughout the district.
Police operations across various stations have resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, and the recovery of five stolen motorcycles and valuable items.
According to police spokesperson, A-Section Police Station recovered four stolen motorcycles in two separate operations and returned them to their rightful owners, Dr. Mansoor, Amir Sohail, Mukhtiar, and Sohail.
In another successful operation, drug peddler Nabi Bakhsh Brohi was arrested, and a large quantity of gutka and supari were seized from his possession. A case has been registered under the Narcotics Act. On the other hand B-Section Police Station recovered a stolen motorcycle, which was returned to its owner Waseem Arain.
The motorcycle had been reported stolen from the B-Section jurisdiction.
Meanwhile Airport Police Station conducted two successful operations. In the first, Muhammad Hassan Bhatti and Usama Qazi were arrested, and a significant quantity of gutka and supari were recovered from them. Both were booked under the Narcotics Act.
In the second operation, a stolen motor pump and a 210-amp Osaka battery were recovered and handed over to the rightful owner Hassan Abbasi. Daur Police Station arrested drug dealer Sanaullah Khaskheli, recovering a large quantity of harmful gutka and supari.
A case was filed under the Narcotics Act. The Bandhi Police Station arrested Aqeel Ahmed Mughal, recovering Z.21 gutka and supari from his possession. Legal action was taken under the Narcotics Act. Sakrand Police Station also conducted two successful operations, arresting drug peddlers Sohrab Jamali and Shabbir.
APP/rzq-nsm
