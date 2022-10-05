Police arrest 7 alleged liquor suppliers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested seven alleged liquor suppliers and recovered 100 liters and two bottles of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The Saddar Barooni police seized 30 liters of liquor from Shahzad and recovered 10 liters of liquor each from Iftikhar and Noomi Rashid.

Similarly, the Kalar Syedan Police recovered 20 liters of liquor each from Adnan and Zafar. The vehicle used by the accused was also seized by the police.

The divisional SP appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action would continue against drug dealers and liquor suppliers to eradicate the menace.