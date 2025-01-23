Police Arrest 7 Bandits,recovered Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 11:51 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Nasir Aftab has overseen a successful operation in Kashmore, resulting in the arrest of seven bandits and the recovery of weapons.
The arrested individuals, including Dhani Bakhsh Mazari, Muhammad Iqbal alias Balu Mazari, and five others, were wanted in connection with serious crimes such as dacoity, robbery, police encounters, theft, and terrorism.
The operation, conducted under DIGP Aftab's directions, targeted various areas of Kashmore District, including Kashmore, Gablu, Ghoshpur, and Gahilpur.
Armored vehicles, SHOs, CIA, auxiliary fighters, and rapid response teams all participated in the search and raid operation, which aimed to dismantle various gangs operating in the region. This ongoing effort demonstrates the commitment of the Larkana Police to maintaining law and order in the area.
