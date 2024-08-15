Open Menu

Police Arrest 7 Drug Dealers; Seized Weapons, Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Police on Thursday arrested seven suspects from different areas while taking action against the criminals and seized weapons and hashish

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested seven suspects from different areas while taking action against the criminals and seized weapons and hashish.

In this connection, the accused Bhoral Kalhoro of Noeshero Feroze district was involved in murder of Mazhar Chaki.

Police arrested four drug dealers with more than 2 kg of hashish and 4 kg of cannabis from New Bus Terminal.

Similarly, Taluka police arrested accused Sikander Kukrani, a drug dealer from Wagana road, with more than 100 kg of hashish. Another accused Waqar Kokar was arrested from Halipota branch of Dhamraha police with pistol without license and bullets.

Cases have been filed against all the accused and started investigation.

