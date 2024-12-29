Police arrest 7 drug dealers with 9 kg drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi district police has arrested 7 drug dealers and recovered 9 kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that Race Course, Civil Lines, R.A.

Bazar and Airport police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 7 accused namely Muhammad Ghalib, Waqas, Asif, Adnan, Fakhar Alam, Mustafa, and Ashraf and recovered over 9 kg charras and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.