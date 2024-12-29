Police Arrest 7 Drug Dealers With 9 Kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi district police has arrested 7 drug dealers and recovered 9 kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.
He informed that Race Course, Civil Lines, R.A.
Bazar and Airport police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 7 accused namely Muhammad Ghalib, Waqas, Asif, Adnan, Fakhar Alam, Mustafa, and Ashraf and recovered over 9 kg charras and other items from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 drug dealers with 9 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
Nine nabbed in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up at churches in Pindi2 minutes ago
-
Five held over violation of renting laws2 minutes ago
-
Recreational park inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
CTP issue 40,985 challan slips to unfit PSVs32 minutes ago
-
FJWU opens admissions for Spring 2025 semester42 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood unveils comprehensive plan to empower 'Marginalized Communities'52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to US visits Utopia Industries, holds meeting with KCCI leaders52 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over S. Korea plane crash1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of PPC1 hour ago