Police arrest 7 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tharparkar Police Thursday claimed to arrest seven drug peddlers and recovered 175 litre moonshine, 14 pints of whisky, 90 gram hashish and 2 motorcycles from their possession.

According to police, during crackdown against outlaws throughout the district on directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Nangarparkar raided at an illegal distillery, recovered 130 litres of illicit liquor and arrested Channo s/o Genu Kolhi.

A drug pusher, Ghulam Mustafa s/o Allah Bakhsh Lund was arrested by Kaloi police with 14 pints whisky, 15 litre raw wine and one motorcycle. The Chhachhro police on a tip off conducted raid and apprehended Ashfaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim Mangrio with 90 gram hashish while Rai Singh s/o Pato Kohli was arrested with 30 litre of raw-wine and a CD motorcycle.