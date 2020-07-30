UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 7 Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Police arrest 7 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tharparkar Police Thursday claimed to arrest seven drug peddlers and recovered 175 litre moonshine, 14 pints of whisky, 90 gram hashish and 2 motorcycles from their possession.

  According to police, during crackdown against outlaws throughout the district on directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Nangarparkar raided at an illegal distillery, recovered 130 litres of illicit liquor and arrested Channo s/o Genu Kolhi.

  A drug pusher, Ghulam Mustafa s/o Allah Bakhsh Lund was arrested by Kaloi police with 14 pints whisky, 15 litre raw wine and one motorcycle.    The Chhachhro police on a tip off conducted raid and apprehended Ashfaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim Mangrio with 90 gram hashish while Rai Singh s/o Pato Kohli was arrested with 30 litre of raw-wine and a CD motorcycle.

Related Topics

Police Tharparkar Virat Kohli From

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

2 hours ago

President says proud of nation's discipline in SOP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.