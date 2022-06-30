Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 grams Marijuana

Rawalpindi police have arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered 2570 grams charras (Marijuana) from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered 2570 grams charras (Marijuana) from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Waris Khan police held an accused namely Umar Sultan and recovered 1600 grams charras.

Pirwadhai, Waris Khan and Naseerabad police rounded up six accused namely Azeem with 260 grams charras, Niaz with 200 grams charras, Shahzaib with 120 grams charras, Talha for having 140 grams charras, Naveed for carrying 150 grams charras and Asad for having 130 grams charras.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.