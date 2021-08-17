Police arrest 7 for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi police in crackdown against illegal weapons and drug peddlers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 340 grams charras, five 30 bore pistols, a 44 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in crackdown against illegal weapons and drug peddlers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 340 grams charras, five 30 bore pistols, a 44 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Tuesday, Saddar Baroni, Pirwadhai, New Town, Rawat and Mandra police arrested Amir Khursheed, Waqar Khan, Shahzor, Owais, Shahriyar, Ahsan Imtiaz and Attiq ur Rehman.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.