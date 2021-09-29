Police arrest 7 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 260 grams charras, 35 liters liquor, a 30 bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle from their possession A police spokesman on Wednesday said Naseerabad police held a bike lifter namely Wasif Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycles from his possession.

New Town police rounded up Ishaq, Masood and Joneel Masih for having 15 liters liquor.

Kahuta police recovered 20 liters liquor from the possession of Numan Tariq while Taxila police netted an accused namely Ijaz Ahmed for having 260 grams charras.

Kalar Syedan police arrested Babar Suleman on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations was underway.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.