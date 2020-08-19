UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 7 Gamblers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Police arrest 7 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :police on Wednesday rounded up seven alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 31,870, eight mobile phones, gambling tools and other valuable items from their possession.

A spokesman for police informed that acting on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of SHO Taxila conducted a raid in a house and apprehended seven alleged gamblers identified as Ishtaque Hussain, Zahid Abbas, Omer Farooq, Shehzad Khan, Ajmal Khan, Aziz Butt and Rohaib when they were busy in gambling while a proclaimed offender namely Abdur Rehman managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

More Stories From Pakistan

