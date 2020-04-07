Police arrest 7 kite sellers, Confiscate 514 kites

Police launched an operation and confiscated 514 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up seven kite sellers here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 514 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up seven kite sellers here on Tuesday.

According to spokesman, on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather, teams of various police station of district have conducted raided at their jurisdiction and confiscated 514 kites,35 strings rolls and material used for kite flying, arrested seven kite seller identified as Ansar , Arif, Muhammad Ali, Ifftikhar, Bilal Shafique, Habib-ul-Rehman and Zain Ali.

Police have registered case under fly kite act against accused.