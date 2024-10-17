Police arrest 7 lawbreakers with charras, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 7 accused besides

recovering 2360 grams charras, over 31 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Race Course and Jatli police rounded up Sheyan, Khawar Shehzad and Irfan and recover 2360 grams charras from their possession.

Civil Lines and Gujar Khan police netted four accused, Iqbal, Israr ul Haq, Waqas Shoukat and Sajjad and recovered 31 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.