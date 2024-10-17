Police Arrest 7 Lawbreakers With Charras, Liquor
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 7 accused besides
recovering 2360 grams charras, over 31 liters liquor and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Race Course and Jatli police rounded up Sheyan, Khawar Shehzad and Irfan and recover 2360 grams charras from their possession.
Civil Lines and Gujar Khan police netted four accused, Iqbal, Israr ul Haq, Waqas Shoukat and Sajjad and recovered 31 liters liquor from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC revives open-door policy for citizens’ complaints30 seconds ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services at Trail 333 seconds ago
-
Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits HFH, BBH39 seconds ago
-
APP employee deprived of costly cellphone10 minutes ago
-
GCU wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship10 minutes ago
-
Police van targeted in IED blast11 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered11 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at ACE office Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Five held for carrying illegal arms11 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to promote SCO's development priorities30 minutes ago
-
UAJK to celebrate 77th foundation day of AJK government with cultural festivities30 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of officials30 minutes ago