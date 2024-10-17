Open Menu

Police Arrest 7 Lawbreakers With Charras, Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Police arrest 7 lawbreakers with charras, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 7 accused besides

recovering 2360 grams charras, over 31 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Race Course and Jatli police rounded up Sheyan, Khawar Shehzad and Irfan and recover 2360 grams charras from their possession.

Civil Lines and Gujar Khan police netted four accused, Iqbal, Israr ul Haq, Waqas Shoukat and Sajjad and recovered 31 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan All From Race

Recent Stories

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

34 minutes ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

2 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

2 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

3 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

4 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

16 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan