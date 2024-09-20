Police arrest 7 lawbreakers with over 9 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 7 accused besides recovering over 9 kg charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gujar Khan, Saddar Wah, Gungmandi, R.A.

Bazar and Wah Cantt police rounded up Pervaiz, Zaman, Shoaib, Ehsam, Saeed Ullah, Waeem Akram, and Asad and recovered over nine kg charras and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.