Open Menu

Police Arrest 7 Lawbreakers With Over 9 Kg Charras

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest 7 lawbreakers with over 9 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 7 accused besides recovering over 9 kg charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gujar Khan, Saddar Wah, Gungmandi, R.A.

Bazar and Wah Cantt police rounded up Pervaiz, Zaman, Shoaib, Ehsam, Saeed Ullah, Waeem Akram, and Asad and recovered over nine kg charras and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

4 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

6 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

18 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

21 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

24 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

24 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan