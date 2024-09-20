Police Arrest 7 Outlaws In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Dera police during the successful operations arrested seven outlaws and recovered stolen motorcycle, solar plates, and drugs from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.
Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain carried out successful operations against thieves, criminal elements and drug dealers.
During the operation, Police team arrested the accused who was involved in theft cases, the accused identified as Muhammad Arif son of Amir resident of Zamirabad.
Police recovered one stolen motorcycle from his possession while tracing another theft case Muhammad Usman son of Gul Mohammad resident of Ara Road was arrested as per the rules and recovered seven solar plates from his possession.
Similarly, the accused wanted in the murder case, Hamad son of Zawar Hussain Baloch resident of Thoya Sial, was arrested as per the rules, Muhammad Kashif son of Muhammad Younis resident of Bhakkar was arrested and police recovered 250 grams of hashish from his possession.
During another action police arrested wanted criminals Hasan Khan son of Ghazi Marjan resident of Hashmi Town and Amir Mehsud son of Amjad resident of Iqbal Town.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister vows to make health insurance program beneficial for common man29 seconds ago
-
Advisor stresses importance of livestock for growth of rural economy33 seconds ago
-
PMDC directs universities to ensure smooth conduct of MDCAT36 seconds ago
-
PDMA issues rain alert in Punjab41 seconds ago
-
28 committee meetings on average held in five years with 11% activity decline in Senate: PILDAT44 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office hears cases against SEPCO50 seconds ago
-
Private sector imperative for creating jobs & improve livelihoods of women11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F favours reforms in judiciary: Fazl11 minutes ago
-
LHC sets aside detention of PTI leader20 minutes ago
-
Governor convenes Balochistan Assembly session on Sept 2420 minutes ago
-
Health Minister emphasizes ensuring safe blood use in public hospitals20 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 1.5m released for medical treatment of cops20 minutes ago