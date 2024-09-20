Police arrest 7 outlaws in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Dera police during the successful operations arrested seven outlaws and recovered stolen motorcycle, solar plates, and drugs from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.

Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain carried out successful operations against thieves, criminal elements and drug dealers.

During the operation, Police team arrested the accused who was involved in theft cases, the accused identified as Muhammad Arif son of Amir resident of Zamirabad.

Police recovered one stolen motorcycle from his possession while tracing another theft case Muhammad Usman son of Gul Mohammad resident of Ara Road was arrested as per the rules and recovered seven solar plates from his possession.

Similarly, the accused wanted in the murder case, Hamad son of Zawar Hussain Baloch resident of Thoya Sial, was arrested as per the rules, Muhammad Kashif son of Muhammad Younis resident of Bhakkar was arrested and police recovered 250 grams of hashish from his possession.

During another action police arrested wanted criminals Hasan Khan son of Ghazi Marjan resident of Hashmi Town and Amir Mehsud son of Amjad resident of Iqbal Town.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.