Open Menu

Police Arrest 7 Outlaws In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Police arrest 7 outlaws in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Dera police during the successful operations arrested seven outlaws and recovered stolen motorcycle, solar plates, and drugs from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.

Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain carried out successful operations against thieves, criminal elements and drug dealers.

During the operation, Police team arrested the accused who was involved in theft cases, the accused identified as Muhammad Arif son of Amir resident of Zamirabad.

Police recovered one stolen motorcycle from his possession while tracing another theft case Muhammad Usman son of Gul Mohammad resident of Ara Road was arrested as per the rules and recovered seven solar plates from his possession.

Similarly, the accused wanted in the murder case, Hamad son of Zawar Hussain Baloch resident of Thoya Sial, was arrested as per the rules, Muhammad Kashif son of Muhammad Younis resident of Bhakkar was arrested and police recovered 250 grams of hashish from his possession.

During another action police arrested wanted criminals Hasan Khan son of Ghazi Marjan resident of Hashmi Town and Amir Mehsud son of Amjad resident of Iqbal Town.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Drugs Road Nasir Circle Bhakkar Ghazi Hasan Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan