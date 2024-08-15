Police arrest 7 outlaws, recover illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The police on Thursday arrested seven outlaws from various areas and recovered illegal weapons from their custody.

The police spokesman said that the police teams arrested the culprits from Shahkot, Okanawal, Bangla and Kassowal areas and recovered seven pistols, knife and 50 bullets from their possessions.

The police registered cases against them and started investigations.

APP/mjm/378