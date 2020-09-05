UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 7 Outlaws, Recover Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

Police arrest 7 outlaws, recover weapons

Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from them on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from them on Saturday.

Police sources said here that during an ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers, police teams conducted raids and arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered two firearms and 43-litre liquor from them.

They were identified as Mujahid Iqbal, Rizwan, Nadeem, Rustam, Muhammad Nawaz, Tahir and Nasrullah.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Law Enforcement Officers Arrest at Least 3 People ..

4 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting on Karachi situation

4 minutes ago

Afridi urges artists to work with Kashmir Committe ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 46 Taliban Militants in Norther ..

6 minutes ago

Rebels edge Force in nailbiter to make Super Rugby ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.