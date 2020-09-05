Police arrest 7 outlaws, recover weapons

Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from them on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from them on Saturday.

Police sources said here that during an ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers, police teams conducted raids and arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered two firearms and 43-litre liquor from them.

They were identified as Mujahid Iqbal, Rizwan, Nadeem, Rustam, Muhammad Nawaz, Tahir and Nasrullah.

Police have registered separate cases against them.