Police Arrest 7 Outlaws, Recover Weapons
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:25 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from them on Saturday.
Police sources said here that during an ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers, police teams conducted raids and arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered two firearms and 43-litre liquor from them.
They were identified as Mujahid Iqbal, Rizwan, Nadeem, Rustam, Muhammad Nawaz, Tahir and Nasrullah.
Police have registered separate cases against them.