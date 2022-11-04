UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 7 POs, Recover Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest 7 POs, recover arms

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements, arresting seven proclaimed offenders and recovering arms during various operations conducted over the last 24 hours.

According to police, the grand cleanup operation was successfully underway in various parts of the Tank district in line with high officials of the police department to purge the area from the menace of drugs and crimes and yield concrete results.

In this regard, Station House Officer Shaheed Mureed Akbar Gul Wali Khan leading a police party arrested seven proclaimed offenders who were involved in different crimes.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Badshah Gul, Ziaur Rehman, Bakhtiyar, Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Iqbal, Habibullah and Sohaib.

During these ongoing operations, the police also recovered two pistols, one Kalakov, one repeater, 127 cartridges and 50 grams of heroin. All the arrested outlaws were put behind bars and further investigation was started.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Drugs Tank All From

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

1 hour ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.