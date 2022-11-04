Police arrest 7 POs, recover arms

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements, arresting seven proclaimed offenders and recovering arms during various operations conducted over the last 24 hours.

According to police, the grand cleanup operation was successfully underway in various parts of the Tank district in line with high officials of the police department to purge the area from the menace of drugs and crimes and yield concrete results.

In this regard, Station House Officer Shaheed Mureed Akbar Gul Wali Khan leading a police party arrested seven proclaimed offenders who were involved in different crimes.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Badshah Gul, Ziaur Rehman, Bakhtiyar, Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Iqbal, Habibullah and Sohaib.

During these ongoing operations, the police also recovered two pistols, one Kalakov, one repeater, 127 cartridges and 50 grams of heroin. All the arrested outlaws were put behind bars and further investigation was started.