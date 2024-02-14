Police Arrest 7 Suspects In Operation Against Land Mafia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:28 PM
Police arrested 07 suspects involved in occupying the land and hurling threats in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station here on Wednesday.
Police have also recovered a Kalashnikov and 02 pistols from the suspects.
According to the police spokesman, the detained accused were identified as Samiullah, Lal Badshah, Amirullah, Mujibullah, Abdul Hameed, Adnan, and Khalid.
The accused were involved in occupying the land three weeks ago and also conducted aerial firing in the area.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that the accused would be challaned to the court for punishment.
The protection of citizens' lives and properties is the top priority of the police, he concluded.
