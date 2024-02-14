Open Menu

Police Arrest 7 Suspects In Operation Against Land Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia

Police arrested 07 suspects involved in occupying the land and hurling threats in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station here on Wednesday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Police arrested 07 suspects involved in occupying the land and hurling threats in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station here on Wednesday.

Police have also recovered a Kalashnikov and 02 pistols from the suspects.

According to the police spokesman, the detained accused were identified as Samiullah, Lal Badshah, Amirullah, Mujibullah, Abdul Hameed, Adnan, and Khalid.

The accused were involved in occupying the land three weeks ago and also conducted aerial firing in the area.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that the accused would be challaned to the court for punishment.

The protection of citizens' lives and properties is the top priority of the police, he concluded.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Saddar From Top Court

Recent Stories

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for all ..

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..

6 minutes ago
 36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decisi ..

3 minutes ago
 Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochis ..

Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

5 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' ..

Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU

5 minutes ago
 Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance ..

Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly

5 minutes ago
MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oi ..

MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline

3 minutes ago
 ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly me ..

ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members

5 minutes ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

14 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortio ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists

14 minutes ago
 Constable injured in an encounter

Constable injured in an encounter

14 minutes ago
 Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held Fe ..

Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan