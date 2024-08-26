Police arrest 7 suspects in search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested seven suspects including two wanted robbers in a large-scale search operation conducted in several villages of Kasur, on Monday.

According to the police, during an operation led by DPO Muhammad Essah Khan, police recovered drugs, alcohol and weapons from their possessions.

The police searched 50 houses and questioned over 110 people, registering three cases of drug related and recovered 4.5 kg of hashish, 30 liters of alcohol, 2 pistols and 1 gun.

The arrested suspects are being investigated for their involvement in serious crimes.

The operation aimed to apprehend those involved in serious crimes and establish law and order in the district.

