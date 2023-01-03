UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 7109 POs In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police arrested 7,109 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases in 2022.

According to a police spokesman, Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched operations against POs and court absconders and rounded up 7109 accused.

He informed that Police also netted 637 gamblers during last year and registered 160 cases besides recovering Rs 3.6 million cash, 545 mobile phones, 70 motorcycles, vehicles and other items from their possession.

Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against fireworks dealers and violators of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act arrested 456 and recovered a huge cache of fireworks items.

He informed, district police also rounded up 25 dacoits wanted in dacoities committed in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

2690 FIRs were registered against drug smugglers and drug peddlers while 2537 accused were rounded up during last year, he said adding, 1280 kg charras, 22 kg heroin, four kg opium, 735 grams Ice drug and 13,000 liters liquor were also seized during different operations.

Police in their crackdowns against illegal weapon holders nabbed 1885 accused and registered 1952 cases.

He said that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted special operations against illegal housing societies, particularly in Chontra and Chakri areas, and arrested 275 accused besides recovering 59 Kalashnikov, 44 rifles, 36 pistols, and huge quantities of ammunition.

District Police searched thousands houses and shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations and checked data of over 600,000 individuals while 1552 anti-social elements were held.

Over 400,000 vehicles were also checked and police managed to recover 1706 vehicles. In six cases of kidnapping for ransom, registered in the district, 14 accused were sent behind the bars.

Rawalpindi district police also managed to recover 109 Kalashnikov, 98 rifles, 73 short guns, 1705 pistols and huge quantity of ammunition from the possession of illegal weapon holders.

