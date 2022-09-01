Police arrest 73 beggars

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 73 beggars from different areas during two days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 73 beggars from different areas during two days.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 73 beggars from different areas.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

