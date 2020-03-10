UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 737 Accused Of Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore Police have arrested 737 accused involved in kite flying and kite manufacturing and registered 711 cases against them during the last month.

City Division arrested 213 accused, Cantt Division 227, Civil Lines Division 51, Sadar Division 78, Iqbal Town 65 and Model Town Division arrested 103 accused. Police also recovered 25905 kites.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that they have also extended cooperation with district administration for crackdown on kite making factories without any discrimination. So many young boys have lost their lives in this dangerous play of kite flying, he added.

He said Divisional SPs will make special monitoring teams to ensure ban on kite flying and send daily report to his office regarding crackdown against kite flying.

