UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 75 Kite-sellers; Recover 26,516 Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest 75 kite-sellers; recover 26,516 kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad police arrested 75 kite-sellers and recovered 26,516 kites from them during the past two days. According to a spokesperson, the police conducted raids in various areas of the city and arrested people over violation of the ban on kite manufacturing and flying.

He said that cases had been registered with the police stations concerned. City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry issued the directions to conduct raids against the violators of kite flying ban.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police From

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

39 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

1 hour ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

1 hour ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

1 hour ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.