Police arrest 75 kite-sellers; recover 26,516 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad police arrested 75 kite-sellers and recovered 26,516 kites from them during the past two days. According to a spokesperson, the police conducted raids in various areas of the city and arrested people over violation of the ban on kite manufacturing and flying.

He said that cases had been registered with the police stations concerned. City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry issued the directions to conduct raids against the violators of kite flying ban.