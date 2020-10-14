UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 750 Drug Peddlers In Last Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest 750 drug peddlers in last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested 750 drug peddlers and registered 729 cases in different police stations of the provincial capital during crackdown in last month.

The police also recovered more than 21kg heroin, 261kg hash, 08kg and 450grm opium, and 6399 liters of liquor from the possession of accused.

During crackdown against drug sellers, City Division police arrested 200 drug peddlers, 132 in Cantonment, 85 in Civil Lines, 129 in Sadar, 78 in Iqbal Town while 126 in Model Town Division.

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said that all the Divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest drug dealers and criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Special teams had been constituted to grab proclaimed offenders particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

He said that latest technology and all possible resources were being utilized alongwith introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city.

Related Topics

Police Technology Criminals All From

Recent Stories

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

15 seconds ago

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

29 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

45 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

1 hour ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.