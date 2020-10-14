Police arrest 750 drug peddlers in last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested 750 drug peddlers and registered 729 cases in different police stations of the provincial capital during crackdown in last month.

The police also recovered more than 21kg heroin, 261kg hash, 08kg and 450grm opium, and 6399 liters of liquor from the possession of accused.

During crackdown against drug sellers, City Division police arrested 200 drug peddlers, 132 in Cantonment, 85 in Civil Lines, 129 in Sadar, 78 in Iqbal Town while 126 in Model Town Division.

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said that all the Divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest drug dealers and criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Special teams had been constituted to grab proclaimed offenders particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

He said that latest technology and all possible resources were being utilized alongwith introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city.