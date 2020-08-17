UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 76 Accused Over One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest 76 accused over one-wheeling

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested as many as 76 accused over one-wheeling on their motorcycles on main city roads, here on Monday.

Local senior police officials said that police had conducted a crackdown and arrested 76 accused while doing one-wheeling.

Police had sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

