Police Arrest 778 Drug Peddlers In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Police arrest 778 drug peddlers in January

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore police arrested 778 drug peddlers and registered 764 cases in January last and recovered more than 5kg heroin, 247kg hashish, 100grm ICE, 3kg opium and 10224 liters liquor from their possession.

City Division Police registered 155 FIRs whereas Cantt Division 210, Civil Lines 75, Sadr 136, Iqbal Town 50 and Model Town Division registered 138 FIRs during the operation.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said the police would deal the anti-social elements with an ironhand. He directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against the criminalsparticularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

