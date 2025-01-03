Police Arrest 8 Accused Over Renting Rules Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested eight renting rules violators.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.
Police arrested eight suspects namely Anayat, Aslam, Akseer, Aziz, Fayyaz, Essa Wali, Husnain and Shahzaib.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
