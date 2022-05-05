Police arrest 8 accused recovered illicit liquor ,marijuna , gutka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Thursday recovered gutka, illicit liquor and marijuana arrested 8 drug peddlers.

On the directives of SSP Badin ShahNawaz Chachar, SHOs of Badin Inspector Muhammad Anwer Leghari during a crackdown with his staff arrested a accused Ghulam Murtaza Khaskheli and recovered 110 marijuana from his possession and registered a case against him under relevant act.

SHO Tando Ghual Ali Inspector Dhani Bux Marri in a drive arrested two suspects Aalam Jatoi and Matiar Jabal Chandio and recovered 830 packets of Gutka from his possession while their accomplice managed to escape from the scene SHO Tando Ghualm Ali also arrested a drug peddler Shahjahan and recovered 9 liters of illicit liquor from his possession and registered case under hudood ordinance.

Meanwhile SHO Nindo also arrested a drug peddler Ali Ahmed alias Aamoon Junejo and recovered 440 packets of safina gutka and registered a case against accused under gutka act.

Meanwhile SHOs of various stations carrying out a drive against criminals in their territorial jurisdiction arrested 4 accused and recovered huge quantities of gutka and illicit liquor.