UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 8 Accused Recovered Illicit Liquor ,marijuna , Gutka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Police arrest 8 accused recovered illicit liquor ,marijuna , gutka

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Thursday recovered gutka, illicit liquor and marijuana arrested 8 drug peddlers.

On the directives of SSP Badin ShahNawaz Chachar, SHOs of Badin Inspector Muhammad Anwer Leghari during a crackdown with his staff arrested a accused Ghulam Murtaza Khaskheli and recovered 110 marijuana from his possession and registered a case against him under relevant act.

SHO Tando Ghual Ali Inspector Dhani Bux Marri in a drive arrested two suspects Aalam Jatoi and Matiar Jabal Chandio and recovered 830 packets of Gutka from his possession while their accomplice managed to escape from the scene SHO Tando Ghualm Ali also arrested a drug peddler Shahjahan and recovered 9 liters of illicit liquor from his possession and registered case under hudood ordinance.

Meanwhile SHO Nindo also arrested a drug peddler Ali Ahmed alias Aamoon Junejo and recovered 440 packets of safina gutka and registered a case against accused under gutka act.

Meanwhile SHOs of various stations carrying out a drive against criminals in their territorial jurisdiction arrested 4 accused and recovered huge quantities of gutka and illicit liquor.

Related Topics

Police Badin Jatoi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.