Open Menu

Police Arrest 8 Drug Dealers With 3 Kg Heroin, 7 Kg Charras

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest 8 drug dealers with 3 kg heroin, 7 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest 8 drug dealers and recovered 3 kg heroin and 7 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Khalid and seized 3200 kg heroin.

Taxila police rounded up Suleman for having 1650 grams charras and Saleem with 1620 grams charras.

Civil Lines police netted Adnan for possessing 1400 grams charras and Qaiser on recovery of 620 grams charras.

Rattaamral police conducted a raid and seized 1370 grams charras while Gujar Khan police nabbed Sultan for possessing 600 grams charras. City police arrested Umar with 200 grams charras.

The spokesman said that Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani were conducting raids across the district to net drug dealers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

54 minutes ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

10 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

11 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

11 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan