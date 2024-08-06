Police arrest 8 drug dealers with 3 kg heroin, 7 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest 8 drug dealers and recovered 3 kg heroin and 7 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Khalid and seized 3200 kg heroin.

Taxila police rounded up Suleman for having 1650 grams charras and Saleem with 1620 grams charras.

Civil Lines police netted Adnan for possessing 1400 grams charras and Qaiser on recovery of 620 grams charras.

Rattaamral police conducted a raid and seized 1370 grams charras while Gujar Khan police nabbed Sultan for possessing 600 grams charras. City police arrested Umar with 200 grams charras.

The spokesman said that Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani were conducting raids across the district to net drug dealers.