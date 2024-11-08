Police arrest 8 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 8 accused besides recovering over 6 kg charras, 110 grams ice and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Saddar Baroni, Pirwadhai, R.A.

Bazar, Wah Cantt, Dhamial and Chakri police rounded up Sulman, Sardar, Nisar, Kamran, Naeem, a female namely Aisha and others and recovered total over six kg charras, 110 grams ice and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.