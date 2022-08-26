Police arrest 8 drug peddlers; recover over 3 kg charas

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 06:43 PM

The police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids and arrested eight alleged drug pushers besides recovering over three kg charas from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids and arrested eight alleged drug pushers besides recovering over three kg charas from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Kahuta, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Airport, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Jatli police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Abdul Rashid with 1250 grams charas, Abdul Hameed with 150 grams charas, Umair with 200 grams charas, Shakeel for having 500 grams charas and Yasir for carrying 210 grams charas.

Similarly, a drug peddler namely Umar Shehzad was sent behind the bars for having 400 grams charas, while accused Aqib and Nasir Iqbal were also arrested with 240 and 320 grams of charas respectively.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

The spokesman informed that over 20 kg narcotics were recovered during the last two days.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.

