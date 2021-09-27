Police arrest 8 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered 4130 grams charras, five liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered 4130 grams charras, five liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Murree police arrested a drug peddler namely Nasir Mehmood and recovered 2200 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police held Qurban for having 200 grams charras while Pirwadhai police rounded up Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Kakay Khan on recovery of 700 grams charras.

Police also recovered five liters liquor from the possession of Muhammad Kakay Khan. Wah Cantt police netted Zeeshan Ahmed and seized 530 grams charras while Saddar Wah police held Muhammad Sohail and recovered 500 grams charras.

Airport police netted Tanveer Ahmed on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and a 12 bore rifle with ammunition.

Kalar Syedan police rounded up Toqeer Ahmed for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.