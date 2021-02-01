UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 8 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 2050 Kites

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight kite sellers and confiscated about 2050 kites from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Taxila police arrested eight kite sellers identified as Muhammad Osama Tanveer, Malik Arif, Muhammad Alakma, Iqrar Ahmed, Muhammad Tauqeer, Zia Ur Rehman, Zunair and Umer Ihsan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

